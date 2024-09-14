Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.20 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Up 0.8 %

CTAS stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $209.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.75 target price (up previously from $187.50) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $193.75 to $212.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.41.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

