Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,191 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $209.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.00. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.