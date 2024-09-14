Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 3,974 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

