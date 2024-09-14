Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 4,578 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 1.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Relx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

