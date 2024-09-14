Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 9,026 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

