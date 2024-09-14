Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zoetis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 40.1% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $191.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.