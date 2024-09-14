ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ZOZO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,260. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

