ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZOZO Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRTTY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,260. ZOZO has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.
About ZOZO
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZOZO
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.