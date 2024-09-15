10,328 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Bought by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $250,714,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Coupang by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coupang by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 62,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

