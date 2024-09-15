11,612 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

