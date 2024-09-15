132,794 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of -487.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

