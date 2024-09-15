142,000 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 393,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile
