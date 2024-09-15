15,249 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 36,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $136.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

