1,620,422 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,620,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,438,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 56.66% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $59,034,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTEN opened at $48.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

