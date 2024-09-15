17,361 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,215.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.