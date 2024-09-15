174,496 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The stock has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

