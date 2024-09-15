1,965 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKO. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

