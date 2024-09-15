1ST Source Bank Acquires 218 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $269.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.