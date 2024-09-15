1ST Source Bank Buys Shares of 6,615 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.
Solventum Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of SOLV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
