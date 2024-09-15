1ST Source Bank Sells 453 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $194.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

