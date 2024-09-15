2,191 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

