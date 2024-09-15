22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of XXII stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

About 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.