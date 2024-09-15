23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of 23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
23895 (GKX.V) Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About 23895 (GKX.V)
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
