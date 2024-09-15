2,598 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Vertiv stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

