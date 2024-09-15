330,693 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 330,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $25.94 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

