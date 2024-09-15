3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2,137.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200,678 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MMM opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.