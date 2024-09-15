4,481 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $867,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

