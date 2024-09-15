ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.21

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.21 and traded as high as $55.66. ABB shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 222,743 shares.

ABB Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

