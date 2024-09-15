ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 166,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

ABVX stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABVX shares. Laidlaw assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

