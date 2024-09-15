Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 889,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 485,798 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 241,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

