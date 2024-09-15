Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.42. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $22.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
