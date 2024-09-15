Achain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.28 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.28 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

