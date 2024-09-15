Aion Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $842,124.94 and approximately $127.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006876 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.17 or 0.40006439 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

