Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,008,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 4,785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alfa Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.
Alfa Company Profile
