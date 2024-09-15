Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in August

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,008,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 4,785,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alfa Price Performance

OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Get Alfa alerts:

Alfa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.