Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Up 77.8% in August

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $1.97.
About Algoma Steel Group
