Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.08 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $16.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00041774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,249,107,685 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.