Alina (LON:ALNA) Trading 12.5% Higher

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 1,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.07. The company has a market cap of £2.04 million, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

