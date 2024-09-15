Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Lessened by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

