Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT)

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNT – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned 7.71% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF by 25,832.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF by 534.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 104,336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUNT opened at $31.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jun ETF (JUNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JUNT was launched on May 31, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

