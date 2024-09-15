Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
NYSE MO opened at $52.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
