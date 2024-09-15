Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,391 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,201,000 after buying an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 919,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,051 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Altria Group by 415.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 793,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,059,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 742,896 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $52.96 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

