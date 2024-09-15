American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 514,200 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69,101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $10,027,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,625. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

