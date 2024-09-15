Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 281,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $332.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

