Amir Cohen Sells 4,891 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $13,939.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,591 shares in the company, valued at $212,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.