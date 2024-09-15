ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 14.4% in August

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of AMSSY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.