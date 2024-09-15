Analysts Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Target Price at $58.80

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.