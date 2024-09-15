Analysts Set First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) PT at $56.46

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after purchasing an additional 77,270 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,465,000 after acquiring an additional 148,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,023,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,133,000 after purchasing an additional 118,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

