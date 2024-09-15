Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 11921140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Angus Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £10.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19.
Angus Energy Company Profile
Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.
