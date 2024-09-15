Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $252.70 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,792.17 or 0.99917966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013476 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02545141 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,823,747.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

