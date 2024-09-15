Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading 10% Higher

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. 445,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,395,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

