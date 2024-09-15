AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises about 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 69.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AptarGroup by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $152.28 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.95.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

