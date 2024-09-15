Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises about 2.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

